KP CM For Adopting Precautionary Measures To Defeat Corona

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has called for adoption of precautionary measures to combat corona epidemic in the province.

Talking to MPAs of district Mardan in Peshawar today, he said the government is making all out efforts to provide relief to the poor community during this critical time.

Mahmood Khan said the government has conditionally opened construction industry enabling daily wagers to earn livelihood for their families.

The Chief Minister urged the elected representatives and philanthropists to pay special attention to deserving and downtrodden people around them during corona situation.

