KP CM For Developing Energy Sector To Boost Provincial Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

KP CM for developing energy sector to boost provincial economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday emphasized the importance of further developing the province's energy sector to boost the economy and enhance national energy security.

He was presided over a meeting of the KP Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) to discuss progress in the province's oil and gas sector, said an official communique issued here. The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Energy, the Secretary for Energy, the CEO of KPOGCL, and other officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, officials briefed the CM on the company's corporate business strategy, the province’s oil and gas potential, recent discoveries, and investment prospects.

They reported a major achievement in the exploration and production phase at the Miran Block, adding that the bidding process for the block had been completed, with 49 percent of its shares sold to investors while KPOGCL retained 51 percent of the shares without any financial risk.

The project was set to attract direct investment of Rs 22 billion into the province, and the respective consortium would bear all expenses for the exploration phase.

Regarding the leading role in oil and gas production, the CM was informed that KP continued to play a significant role in the country’s energy sector.

The province produced 30,000 barrels of oil daily, accounting for 42 percent of the national output. Additionally, it produced 410 million cubic feet of gas per day which was 13 percent of the national production and a significant share of LPG.

