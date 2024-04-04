KP CM for developing livestock sector on modern lines for employment generation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday called for developing the livestock sector on modern lines for employment generation.

Chairing a meeting of Livestock Department he said that there is a lot of potential in the livestock sector to provide employment opportunities to people and increase the income of the province.

The CM directed that a comprehensive and feasible plan should be prepared for this purpose, to increase dairy products and work on value addition of these products.

He also emphasized on organizing a program to provide modern training to people in the livestock sector.

He directed that in relation to the increase in dairy products, a program should be set up to provide interest-free loans to people for rearing good breed of cattle.

He called for introducing modern technology in the livestock sector, especially fisheries.

In the meeting, the chief minister was briefed on the department's administrative affairs, development projects, reforms, future plans and other related issues.