KP CM For Early Issuance Electronic Property Cards In Merged Districts
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 05:01 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday directed the Revenue department to issue electronic Property Cards to citizens of merged district as soon as possible so that they could easily access their land records using mobile application.
Presiding over a meeting of board of Revenue here, he said that issuance of electronic Property Card was an important initiative of the provincial government in relation to revenue reforms, adding that the provincial government was implementing effective use of information and communication technology for land record reforms.
He said that the Card would bring transparency in all matters of land records and would help end disputes related to property ownership in addition to the provision of various facilities.
Earlier, the CM was informed during briefing that the Property Card would act as an e-passbook enabling the citizens to easily access all their land records by scanning the QR code on the property card through a smartphone.
The officials of Revenue department said that the Card would curb forgery in land record as the details of land owner in all the districts would be recorded in this card and could be verified through a mobile application facility.
Apart from Provincial Minister of Finance, Additional Chief Secretaries, Senior Member of Board of Revenue and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
