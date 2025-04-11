KP CM for establishment of state-of-the-art innovation hub for promotion of IT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday decided to establish a state-of-the-art innovation hub at the provincial level as a key initiative to promote information technology and create working spaces in the province.

The KP Innovation Hub will be set up at Peshawar University. This decision was taken during a joint meeting of the Higher education and Information Technology Departments, chaired by the CM.

Special Assistant to the CM for Information Technology, Shafqat Ayaz, Secretary of Information Technology, Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary of Higher Education, Kamran Afridi, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

During the briefing, officials informed the Chief Minister about various aspects of the proposed Innovation Hub, stating that it will consist of 22 private offices, two large event halls, a conference room, a boardroom, two committee rooms, and two co-working spaces.

The existing Incubation Center building at Peshawar University will be utilized for this purpose. With the full utilization of facilities at the Innovation Hub, the university is expected to generate an annual income of up to 60 million rupees.

This Innovation Hub will function as a multi-purpose IT center, providing a conducive environment for students, online entrepreneurs, and private IT companies, supporting startups and entrepreneurs.

All necessary facilities and services required for startups and entrepreneurship will be available under one roof.

The CM directed officials to ensure the early launch of the proposed Innovation Hub and announced that similar hubs will be established in other universities after the success of this project.

The establishment of the Innovation Hub will not only strengthen the university financially but will also provide an excellent co-working space for IT professionals and companies.

He further emphasized that the initiative will promote modern technology and create new employment opportunities for young people.

Additionally, the meeting approved the establishment of Digital Connects at divisional headquarters.

Initially, these Digital Connects will be set up in rented buildings and will include IT parks, co-working spaces, and computer labs.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the goal is to provide IT innovation opportunities for youth in every division.

He stressed the importance of creating an environment conducive to IT development in line with modern needs.

Furthermore, he highlighted the provincial government’s efforts to digitize its institutions, aiming to integrate all provincial departments into the IT framework, with priority funding allocated for this purpose.