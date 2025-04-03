Open Menu

KP CM For Immediate Implementation Of Anti-harassment Laws In Public Universities

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the immediate enforcement of anti-harassment laws in public universities across the province.

The Chief Minister's Secretariat has issued an official letter to the Higher Education Department, emphasizing the need for strict compliance.

According to the letter, while there are existing laws, guidelines and policies aimed at preventing sexual harassment in educational institutions and workplaces, gaps in their effective implementation remain in some universities. Due to these shortcomings, recent incidents of alleged harassment in certain universities have been reported in the media, prompting the CM to take strict notice.

The letter highlights that such incidents violate both existing laws and societal ethical values.

The provincial government follows a zero-tolerance policy on harassment, particularly in educational institutions, recognizing that protecting female students and staff is not only a legal obligation but also essential for ensuring women's access to education.

To address this, the Higher Education Department has been instructed to take necessary steps to ensure implementation in all universities under its jurisdiction.

Students must be made aware of existing anti-harassment laws, and all institutions must establish inquiry committees as mandated by law. At least one female focal person should be appointed in each university, and their contact details must be published on university websites.

Furthermore, universities must establish an effective mechanism for reporting and addressing harassment complaints while strictly adhering to the department's protocols and guidelines.

All universities have been given a deadline of ten days to implement these directives and submit a compliance report. Failure to meet this deadline will result in legal action against the responsible officials.

The provincial government aims to create a safe educational environment for women, reinforcing its commitment to eradicating harassment in all forms, it added.

