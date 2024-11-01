KP CM For Immediate Provision Of Missing Facilities At SDCs
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan has issued important instructions to all commissioners and deputy commissioners for immediate resolution of revenue issues and provision of missing facilities at all Service Delivery Centers (SDCs).
An official letter issued here said that the CM directed transfers of all revenue officers as per existing rules.
He also said that complex revenue issues should be resolved on a priority basis, adding that the computerization of land records should be completed on a priority basis and activated in service delivery centers.
It said that these instructions should be implemented immediately to provide better services to the public.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Transforming Public Safety' conference held at PSCA12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews ongoing development projects in Daska13 minutes ago
-
Fire raging Koh Sulaiman doused after three days: Rescue 112213 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Chamber President welcomes Pak-Saudi Arabia agreements23 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University holds conference on Sufism and contemporary challenges23 minutes ago
-
Tarar asks individuals included in ECL to submit review before committee23 minutes ago
-
Acting president for adopting international best practices to improve governance23 minutes ago
-
Anti-smog measures: sprinkling of roads, streets with disinfected water under way33 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 responded to 5,428 emergency calls in October33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar leadership agree to enhance cooperation, high-level exchanges42 minutes ago
-
AC checks prices of essential commodities43 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur holds review meeting of development projects43 minutes ago