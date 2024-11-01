KP CM for immediate provision of missing facilities at SDCs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan has issued important instructions to all commissioners and deputy commissioners for immediate resolution of revenue issues and provision of missing facilities at all Service Delivery Centers (SDCs).

An official letter issued here said that the CM directed transfers of all revenue officers as per existing rules.

He also said that complex revenue issues should be resolved on a priority basis, adding that the computerization of land records should be completed on a priority basis and activated in service delivery centers.

It said that these instructions should be implemented immediately to provide better services to the public.