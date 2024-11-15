KP CM for implementation of public agenda to improve governance

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Friday stressed that the public agenda of the provincial government must be implemented in letter and spirit to improve governance and ensure efficient service delivery in the province.

Presiding over a meeting to review implementation of 99-point of the government's Public Agenda, he emphasized that negligence would not be tolerated, and monitoring at the district level would be made more effective.

A press release issued here said he directed divisional commissioners to hold at least one public meeting each month in their respective districts, and deputy commissioners to organize a minimum of two such meetings per month.

He also instructed assistant commissioners to hold Katchery in their tehsils monthly and complete the mapping of all land records offices within 51 days.

Earlier the CM was informed in a briefing on the key accomplishments that a total of 429 public meetings, known as “Khuli Kachery,” have been conducted across the province. These include 27 Katchery for women, 17 for minorities, 14 for farmers, 18 for persons with disabilities, and 11 for traders.

As part of a special cleanliness drive, 431 campaigns have been conducted in educational institutions.

Additionally, 843 public toilets, 590 canals, 1066 roads, 287 recreational spots, and 298 bus stations have been cleaned. Waste has been cleared from 7267 vacant plots, and 1195 clogged drains have been reopened, while 1509 drains have been cleaned.

Moreover, 439 sewer lines were cleaned, and 101 were repaired. During the campaign against illegal dumping sites, 368 such spots were cleared, and 226 designated sites for waste disposal were notified. A total of 4359 trash bins have been installed for public use.

In efforts to enhance recreational areas, clean drinking water has been made available in 114 public parks, while benches have been installed in 169 parks. Over 4000 advertisement boards and banners have been removed from utility poles, and 4500 ads were cleared from walls.

It said that 11697 water tanks have been cleaned, and inspections have been conducted at 108 bus stations, where 497 rest rooms and 100 waiting rooms have been cleaned.

Furthermore, government-issued fare charts have been posted at 93 bus stations, and over 300 waste bins have been placed at 95 tourist destinations.

The briefing also noted that 4682 manholes have been repaired, and over 6300 street lights have been fixed, with an additional 4500 street lights installed. The removal of 1188 illegal speed breakers and 293 unauthorized parking stands was also reported.

To ensure staff attendance, biometric systems have been installed in government offices. Regular inspections of land records offices, Patwar Khanas have been conducted, with over 4000 inspections carried out to date.

