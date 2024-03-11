Open Menu

KP CM For Inclusion Of Madrassas In Solarization Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 02:20 PM

KP CM for inclusion of Madrassas in solarization plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Monday chaired a meeting of Energy and Power Department an ordered inclusion of religious seminaries in the plan of solarization of mosques and worship places.

The CM instructed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to also include the religious Madrassas of the merged districts in the project.

He said that thousands of students were studying and living in madrassas and it was very important to solarize the religious seminaries.

The CM was briefed on the development projects of the department, administrative and financial matters and other matters by the concerned authorities.

He directed early appointments of Chief Executive Officer and members of the Executive Committee of PEDO.

Gandapur also directed to ensure timely completion of ongoing hydropower projects and warned that unnecessary delay in these projects would not acceptable in any case.

He said that penalties should be imposed on contractors who failed to complete projects within the stipulated time.

The CM further said that priorities should be given to projects of early completion with a view to generate revenue.

APP/adi

