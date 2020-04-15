UrduPoint.com
KP CM For Minimizing His Security Escort; Keeping Programmes Simple

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:05 PM

KP CM for minimizing his security escort; keeping programmes simple

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :As part of precautionary measures in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on Wednesday issued SoPs for official visits of his own and directed to minimize the security escort as much as possible and keep all programmes simple.

A notification issued here to all deputy commissioner by Chief Minister Secretariat, said that the CM desired to minimize his security escort to two vehicles and a Jammers along with his own official vehicle.

"I believe in the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We have to keep out visits as simple as possible. I had issued SOPs for my visits in districts and give a clear message to keep my convoy as brief as possible and program as simple as possible," the CM said.

The notification said the CM also directed the DCs of all districts that the vehicles of CM will not be accompanied by local residents, parliamentarians, officials and others and the DCs and District Police Officers (DPOs) will travel in one vehicle accompanying the CM's escort.

The principal of social distancing will be implemented in letter and spirit during the Covid-19 pandemic and no official meals, launches, dinners would be served during his visit to any district.

