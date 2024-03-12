KP CM For Preparing Plan Of Action To Raise Financial Matter With Federation
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to prepare a plan of action within one month, to raise financial matters with the federation.
Presiding over a high level meeting here, the CM directed that all relevant documents should be kept ready to effectively present the case of the financial affairs province with the Federal government.
He said that the matter of payments of all outstanding dues and constitutional rights of the province would be taken up at all all available forums including courts.
Gandapur said that experts should be hired to effectively take up the financial matter with the federal government in an effective manner.
During the briefing, the Chief Minister was informed that as the AGN Qazi formula, Rs 1,510 billion dyes were payable by the federal government under the net hydel profits.
Similarly, six billion rupees arrears were pending under the electricity price, sold to the National Grid.
Regarding the merger of tribal districts into KP, the officials concerned said that the financial merger of the tribal districts had not taken place so far. It was said that the merger had increased the KP population manifolds but no the resources.
It was told that the share of the province under NFC was 19.64 percent in proportion to the current population of the province, while the province was only getting 14.16 percent at the time
The finance department informed that according to the current population of the province, it should get Rs 262 billion annually in the form of NFC Award.
Similarly, under the ten-year development plan of the merged districts, the province has so far received only 103 billion rupees out of 500 billion rupees.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramadan: A time of spiritual reflection, health benefits for faithful9 minutes ago
-
ECOSF to arrange lecture series on `Popularizing Mathematics and Science’9 minutes ago
-
US Consul General visits IUB to meet USAID flood relief scholarship recipients9 minutes ago
-
KP CM condemns attack on police van; condoles martyrdom of policemen9 minutes ago
-
PHC asks Sher Afzal to appear before court; warns to withdraw stay order on arrest19 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announces to forego salary19 minutes ago
-
Tank police beefs up security for Ramazan19 minutes ago
-
Newly deputed ACS assumes office19 minutes ago
-
Special Ramazan food safety strategy unveiled in ICT19 minutes ago
-
Minhaj-ul-Quran announces nationwide Quranic education series for Ramazan29 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari seals 2 hotels, warning issued29 minutes ago
-
Shaza assumes charge as State Minister for IT29 minutes ago