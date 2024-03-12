KP CM for preparing plan of action to raise financial matter with federation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to prepare a plan of action within one month, to raise financial matters with the federation.

Presiding over a high level meeting here, the CM directed that all relevant documents should be kept ready to effectively present the case of the financial affairs province with the Federal government.

He said that the matter of payments of all outstanding dues and constitutional rights of the province would be taken up at all all available forums including courts.

Gandapur said that experts should be hired to effectively take up the financial matter with the federal government in an effective manner.

During the briefing, the Chief Minister was informed that as the AGN Qazi formula, Rs 1,510 billion dyes were payable by the federal government under the net hydel profits.

Similarly, six billion rupees arrears were pending under the electricity price, sold to the National Grid.

Regarding the merger of tribal districts into KP, the officials concerned said that the financial merger of the tribal districts had not taken place so far. It was said that the merger had increased the KP population manifolds but no the resources.

It was told that the share of the province under NFC was 19.64 percent in proportion to the current population of the province, while the province was only getting 14.16 percent at the time

The finance department informed that according to the current population of the province, it should get Rs 262 billion annually in the form of NFC Award.

Similarly, under the ten-year development plan of the merged districts, the province has so far received only 103 billion rupees out of 500 billion rupees.

