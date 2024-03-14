Open Menu

KP CM For Relaunching Of Billion Tree Project

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the concerned authorities to finalize modalities for relaunching billion Tree Plus project in the province.

Presiding over a meeting of the Department of Forests, Environment and Wildlife at Chief Minister House Peshawar, he said that it was as an important initiative to increase the forest area in the province, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The CM directed the concerned authorities to prepare a concrete and workable action plan to stop deforestation and increase the revenue of the department.

He also directed the wildlife department to prepare proposals and action plans for the promotion of fisheries.

In order to prevent illegal cutting of trees and deforestation in the province, the CM directed to revise the existing rate of fines and increase to such an extent that the amount of fines should be higher than the value of the timber axed illegal.

He directed installation of CCTV cameras at check posts to keep a close watch on timber smuggling.

Matters related to the implementation of scientific management of forests were also discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also presided over a meeting regarding the Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway in which he was given a detailed briefing on the progress on the project, the total cost and the proposed installment.

The CM directed the concerned authorities to consider the option of constructing the Motorway on BOT mode (Built Operate Transfer).

Apart from Provincial Forest Minister Fazal Hakeem, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Amjad Ali Khan, Forest Secretary Nazar Hussain Shah and senior officials of the Forest Department attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing on the department's administrative matters, performance, targets and other issues.

