KP CM for restructuring of Anti-Corruption establishment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the concerned authorities to restructure the Anti-Corruption Establishment to effectively combat corruption while preventing undue harassment of individuals.

He was chairing a high-level meeting of the Anti-Corruption Establishment here, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister’s Advisor on Anti-Corruption, Musaddiq Abbasi, members of the provincial cabinet, the Chief Secretary, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, it was decided in principle to restructure the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

A new act will be introduced to replace the existing establishment with an autonomous and more effective Anti-Corruption Authority.

The CM directed officials to finalize the draft of the proposed Anti-Corruption Force Act and present it for approval at the earliest.

Officials briefed the meeting on various aspects of the proposed Anti-Corruption Force and its legal framework.

The new act aims to be a robust and comprehensive law to tackle white-collar crimes. Under the proposed framework, a specialized force will be created, and experts in relevant fields will be recruited through the Public Service Commission on merit.

The new organizational structure will establish six regional and two sub-regional offices, staffed by specialists who will build strong legal cases against corruption.

The establishment of the Anti-Corruption Force is expected to increase the current conviction rate from 1-2percent to 80 percent Additionally, a structured mechanism will be introduced to significantly enhance recovery rates.

The annual direct recovery target will be increased from PKR 100 million to PKR 500 million, while indirect recovery will be raised from PKR 2 billion to PKR 5 billion.

The new system will also accelerate the resolution of registered complaints and pending investigations. The proposed law has been designed in line with national and international anti-corruption strategies.

The initiative will focus on awareness, prevention, and enforcement. Measures will be taken to penalize false complaints and dishonest investigations, ensure witness protection, and establish a robust accountability system within the force.

CM Gandapur emphasized that strengthening the anti-corruption system aligns with his part's manifesto.

