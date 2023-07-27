Open Menu

KP CM For Running Of Sehat Card In More Organized Manner

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 11:09 PM

The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan here Thursday stressed the need to run Sehat Card plus scheme in a more organized manner to ensure the provision of free and quality health care services to the public

The Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to adopt a realistic approach in order to make Sehat Card scheme more efficient and viable within the purview of existing legal framework.

He was chairing a review meeting regarding Sehat Card Plus scheme here on Thursday at Chief Minister's House Peshawar. Besides Provincial Caretaker Cabinet Members Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel , Himayat Ullah and Dr, Riaz Anwar, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry , Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Finance Ayaz Khan, CEO Sehat Card Dr. Riaz Tanoli and other relevant Senior Officials attended the meeting.

The meeting made a threadbare discussion on various steps undertaken in health sector especially the importance and utility of Sehat Card Plus . On the occasion, the participants discussed different aspects of Sehat Card Scheme with the aim to run it in a more efficient way.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan said that Sehat Card Scheme could be made more useful by overcoming weaknesses and removing deficiencies in its process, adding that we had to make sure that citizens especially poor people are getting full benefits of the scheme.

He made it clear to the relevant authorities that quality of treatment facilities being provided to citizens under sehat card must not be compromised at any cost, adding that the government is spending billions of rupees on the health care of public which should bear results in form of public satisfaction.

Muhammad Azam Khan also stressed upon the improvement of local healthcare facilities in far flung areas of the province and said that local health care facilities should be fully equipped so that people of remote areas not to suffer.

Expressing his resolve to facilitate general public, the chief minister said the mandate of caretaker government was limited besides facing financial crunches, however the caretaker government would go all out to facilitate and provide relief to public within its mandate and available resources.

