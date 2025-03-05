KP CM for timely action to curb terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday underlined the need for serious measures to improve the security situation in KP and the newly merged districts.

Talking to media during his visit to Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, district Nowshera, he warned that if timely action is not taken to curb terrorism, it could spread across the country.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by both security forces and the people of KP in the fight against terrorism.

The CM stressed that a united front is essential for eradicating terrorism and that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable solution to the problem.