KP CM For Timely Completion, Activation Of Hydel Power Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

KP CM for timely completion, activation of hydel power projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday called for the timely completion and activation of hydel power projects in the province.

Chairing the 17th meeting of the Hydel Development Fund board, he said special attention should also be paid to the ongoing projects of hydropower adding that timely completion of projects was among the priorities of the provincial government.

The meeting, attended by the concerned cabinet members, chief secretary, additional chief secretary and other relevant authorities, gave conditional approval for funding for energy projects during the financial year 2023-24.

The chief minister directed the relevant authorities to take necessary steps to make the Provincial Transmission and Dispatch Company operational immediately.

He appreciated the establishment of own Transmission and Dispatch Company of the provincial government for the transmission of electricity adding that it would reduce the province's dependence on WAPDA.

Azam Khan directed to take immediate necessary steps and strategy to make the hydropower plants completed under PEDO operational soon.

He noted that since the money of KP people was spent on these projects, therefore their benefits should also be given to the people without delay.

He said that enabling these power plants would help in reducing the energy crisis in the province as well as increasing the revenue of the province.

