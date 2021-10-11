UrduPoint.com

KP CM For Timely Completion Of Priority Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP CM for timely completion of priority projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Monday directed all administrative secretaries to ensure quality and timely completion of all 216 priority development projects.

Presiding over a meeting here to review progress on priority projects across the province, he said the government was committed to complete all the priority development and public welfare projects within stipulated time and would not tolerate any delay in this regard, he warned.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries of relevant departments.

It was informed on the occasion that as many as 216 priority projects including 94 for the merged districts would be completed in next two years.

The meeting was informed that online tracking system has been evolved to determine progress on these projects.

The CM decided on the occasion to hold review meeting every month on progress of these projects and also directed the relevant secretaries to chair fortnightly meeting on the projects of their respective departments.

He directed Planning and Development department to also monitor progress of all projects and don't compromise on quality and timely completion of these projects.

He directed to pay special attention to education, health, municipal services in the province.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Progress All Government

Recent Stories

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

12 minutes ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

14 minutes ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

16 minutes ago
 122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last ..

122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last 48 hours

16 minutes ago
 KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory ..

KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

16 minutes ago
 KP to hold local bodies' elections in three phases ..

KP to hold local bodies' elections in three phases: Bangash

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.