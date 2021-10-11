KP CM for timely completion of priority projects

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Monday directed all administrative secretaries to ensure quality and timely completion of all 216 priority development projects.

Presiding over a meeting here to review progress on priority projects across the province, he said the government was committed to complete all the priority development and public welfare projects within stipulated time and would not tolerate any delay in this regard, he warned.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries of relevant departments.

It was informed on the occasion that as many as 216 priority projects including 94 for the merged districts would be completed in next two years.

The meeting was informed that online tracking system has been evolved to determine progress on these projects.

The CM decided on the occasion to hold review meeting every month on progress of these projects and also directed the relevant secretaries to chair fortnightly meeting on the projects of their respective departments.

He directed Planning and Development department to also monitor progress of all projects and don't compromise on quality and timely completion of these projects.

He directed to pay special attention to education, health, municipal services in the province.