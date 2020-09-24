KP CM formally inaugurates 40-bed THQ hospital Mamad Gat

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday formally inaugurated three important development projects including 40-bed newly built Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Mamad Gat during his visit to Mohmand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday formally inaugurated three important development projects including 40-bed newly built Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Mamad Gat during his visit to Mohmand district.

Chief Minister was accompanied by provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai, special assistants to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash, Arif Ahmad Zai, and MNA Sajid Mohmand.

The chief minister visited the various sections of hospital and assessed available medical equipments. He also directed the quarters concerned to ensure all time availability of essential medicines.

On the occasion, it was told that hospital was built and equipped with latest equipments with overall cost of Rs 130 million adding that it would provide different health services including medical, surgical, gynecological and pediatric through specialized doctors and other paramedical staff.

The chief minister said that government was utilizing huge resources for the provision of quality health facilities to public. During the visit, the chief minister also inaugurated projects of widening and improvement of 64 kilometers long road from main Ghalanai road to Sar Lara and 40-km long road from Ghaiba chowk to Garsal Pass Afghanistan border. The estimated cost of roads projects is Rs. 1866.983 million.

The chief minister while terming the projects significant for the development of local population said that, incumbent government was moving towards fulfillment of promises made with tribal people.

'Our Ultimate goal is to address the deprivation of tribal people, whereas utilization of available resources is being ensured for the purpose ' he added.

He said such development projects would play vital role in changing the fate of newly merged district.

He said that during the first two years, the provincial government carried out planning and making strategy for the development of tribal districts which was a challenging task. Now government was in phase of implementation of such development strategy, he added.

Mahmood Khan said that provincial government was focused on provision of all fundamental facilities particularly health and education to the people of newly merged districts.

The chief minister said that during the last financial year 99% utilization of available resources for the development of merged areas had been ensured.

Corona pandemic affected the developmental process. However, now the situation was getting better and developmental activities resumed in the province.

He said that border markets would be established at 12 border points of merged districts to provide employment opportunities to tribal people.

Mahmood Khan on the occasion directed the authorities concerned for quality and timely completion of ongoing projects in the merged areas. Ultimate goal of the provincial government was to resolve long standing issues of merged areas for which each and every department would have to play its vital role, he added.