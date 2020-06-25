KP CM formally inaugurates E-property Management System

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally inaugurated the Electronic Property Management System of Local Government in order to ensure effective and efficient management of the commercial properties of the department and all its subordinate formations including Town Municipal Administrations and development authorities.

Under the E-Property Management System an online digital system of auction of these commercial properties has also been introduced.

The launching ceremony of E-Property Management System was held at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar on Thursday. Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP for Local Government, Kamran Bangash, Secretary Local Government, Shakeel Ahmad Mian and other concerned authorities were also present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister termed this initiative as first ever of this kind the entire country and an another significant progress of the provincial government towards e-governance system and stated that this initiative will not only make the entire auction process of commercial properties more efficient and transparent but will also increase the revenue of the department many folds.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of local Government Department for introducing E-Property Management System and said that it is one of the priority areas of the provincial government to enhance the capacity of government departments by the effective use of information technology and added that the provincial government was going all out to facilitate the people at maximum level by the effective use of information technology.

On this occasion, it was revealed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first ever province of Pakistan which has introduced the E-property Management System.

Briefing the Chief Minister about the salient features of the newly launched E-Property Management System, it was told that under the new system, interested individuals from across the country can participate in the auction of these commercial properties that include commercial plazas, shops, cabins and plots etc.

It was also told that E-Bidding and E-Auction System had already been launched by the Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was further informed that under the newly introduced E-Property Management System, a centralized mechanism has been devised to keep track of properties of TMAs and other relevant records of rents or leases which will promote transparency and accountability, increase the capacity of revenue collection and reduce the operational costs.

On this occasion, it was also informed that under the E-biding system of the department, saving of Rs. 4928.5 million has been made during the financial year 2017-18. Similarly, saving of Rs. 5034.1 million during the 2018-19 and the saving of Rs. 1976.1million have been done during the fiscal year 2019-20. Similarly, under the E-auction system of Local Government Department significant increase in the revenue has also been recorded.