KP CM formally inaugurates newly established PIFTAC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday visited the provincial Home Department and formally inaugurated the newly established Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (PIFTAC).

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and other relevant high ups were also present. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Mohammad Abid Majeed, on this occasion, briefed the chief minister in detail on the functions and scope of the newly established facility.

The Chief Minister was informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in the country to set up such a centre, which has been completed in a period of just two months at a cost of Rs 210 million.

The PIFTAC is linked with the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (NIFTAC) at the Federal level and serves as a digital, integrated system for countering terrorism and facilitating nationwide intelligence sharing and assessment.

The system connects the federal and all provincial governments, enabling a uniform mechanism for intelligence and data sharing on potential threats.

According to the briefing, PIFTAC integrates 14 relevant agencies — including the FIA, NADRA, PTA and intelligence organizations — under a single platform. It is also directly linked with District Coordination Committees across the province.

Through this system, real-time intelligence sharing across the country will be possible, ensuring coordinated, timely and effective actions against terrorist activities. Officials said the centre will significantly enhance the operational capacity of intelligence agencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said the establishment of PIFTAC at the provincial level marks an important step towards effectively countering terrorism.

He stressed that the fight against terrorism is a national agenda that requires the government, the public and all institutions to remain on the same page.

The chief minister underscored the need for a comprehensive system to tackle the menace, expressing hope that PIFTAC will play a vital role in providing timely intelligence and facilitating its effective use for neutralizing threats.