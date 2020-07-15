UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Formally Launches 257 Acres Jalozai Economic Zone

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

KP CM formally launches 257 acres Jalozai Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday formally performed ground breaking ceremony of Jalozai Economic Zone here Wednesday.

A game-changer for the area, the 257 acres Jalozai Economic Zone will generate around 50,000 direct and indirect job opportunities with expected private sector investment of Rs eight billions.

Being in the proximity of the provincial capital and adjacency to Engineering University Campus and new housing scheme, the economic zone offers promising potentials to the private investors and enterprising individuals who either intend to expand their existing business or to come up with new start ups. Due to the availability of labour at local level, the industries like pharmaceutical, food processing, construction, marble, granite, food packaging and furniture will benefit from investment in the new economic zone.

The well placed Jalozai Economic Zone is connected to Federal capital through M-1 Motorway, Torkham and Azakhel Dry Port which adds to its strategic strength. The industrial products from Jalozi EZ could find themselves in high demand in areas like Afghanistan, Central Asia, China and urban centres in the region. Around 400 applications have been received from private sector entrepreneurs for investment in the economic zone so far.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony, the chief minister termed the ground breaking of Jalozai EZ in the prevailing corona situation as of high importance and dire need of the hour. The CM said that it would prove to be a milestone achievement of the provincial government for creating maximum employment opportunities in the area through attracting private sector investment, adding that it would boost economic and industrial activities in the region.

Mahmood Khan said the interest shown by industrialists to invest in Jalozai EZ was highly encouraging for the real success of the project.

"The provincial government is taking result oriented steps to promote economic activities in the province with the aim to provide maximum employment opportunities to the people badly affected due to the prevailing corona situation," added the chief minister.

He said similar other economic zones would also be inaugurated in the near future in Chitral, D.I.Khan and Hattar etc.

The chief minister revealed that the work on the ground breaking of the flagship project of Rashakai Economic Zones was in final stages and its ground breaking ceremony would be performed soon by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mahmood Khan stated that promotion of Housing and Construction sectors were the top priorities of his government and as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, concerted efforts were being made under a well devised plan to extend maximum facilitation to private sector investors for investment in these sectors, adding that the provincial government has recently approved amendments in the relevant rules and regulations to make the cumbersome process of private investment in these sectors easier in order to attract maximum investment.

The CM added that the provincial government would provide locally produced electricity to industrial units on cheaper rates through the newly introduced wheeling system to attract more and more investment.

Responding to the baseless allegations and criticism of opposition parties against the provincial government, Mahmood Khan gave an open challenge to them for carrying out inquiry into any mega project of the provincial government by any investigating agency of their choice, and said that the provincial government would come out neat and clean.

The chief minister highly lauded the efforts of his Special Assistant on Industries and the entire team for making possible the ground breaking of Jalozai EZ well in time.

He also expressed gratitude to former chief minister Pervez Khattak for his efforts to make the establishment of Jalozai EZ a reality.

The ceremony was also addressed by MNA Imran Khattak, Advisor to CM Khaleequr Rehman, Special Assistant to the CM Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Industries Javed Marwat, CEO KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak and others.

On this occasion, the chief minister distributed allotment letters of plots amongst the investors.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Business Motorway China Job Wheeling Chitral From Government Top Asia Billion Opposition Labour Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan to try Imam-ul-Haq at number three in Eng ..

4 minutes ago

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees holds fourth meeting i ..

15 minutes ago

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

27 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

57 minutes ago

â€˜Julpharâ€™ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

1 hour ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.