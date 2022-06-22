UrduPoint.com

KP CM Formally Launches E-summary System

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 08:15 PM

KP CM formally launches E-summary system

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a Summary Automation System (E-summary system) for provincial departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a Summary Automation System (E-summary system) for provincial departments.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally launched the newly introduced E-summary system during a ceremony held here in Chief Minister's House on Wednesday.

Besides, provincial ministers Atif Khan, Taimur Salim Jhagra, Shaukat Ali Yousufzai and Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) and other relevant officials also attended the inaugural ceremony.

The participants were briefed in detail about the features, workflow and other important aspects of the newly introduced system.

Briefing about the important features of the system, it was informed that all the activities related to the summaries including creation of summary, process, approval and review would be carried out through Automation System adding that a dedicated mobile app has been prepared for the purpose. It was a secure automation system as only relevant authorities would have access to the system through particular QR code.

Other features of the system include Summary & Note Management, Para Management, Summary & Note Highlights, Video/Audio Highlights, Alerts and Notifications and Centralized Dashboard. The system would also have the facility of Digital Signature enabled through Pin Code.

Similarly, the system has been integrated with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa knowledge-base i.e Rules and Regulations.

The participants were further informed that all provincial departments have been trained with regard to the use of this summary automation system adding that all the updates regarding the summaries in process would be available for the chief minister and chief secretary on dashboards.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister has directed the concerned authorities to ensure implementation of the system in an effective manner however he allowed to move summaries digital and manual in parallel during the one month transition time adding that after the aforesaid transition time manual system would be stopped once for all and only digital summary system would be allowed.

He said that the launching of the E-summary system was a continuity of provincial government initiatives under its E-governance strategy adding that the government had already introduced a number of reform initiatives to this effect including E-tendering, E-billing, E-bidding and E-payment.

Mahmood Khan further stated that his government has taken visible steps under the vision of paperless governance which have resulted in significant improvement in the overall performance of the provincial departments.

He was optimistic that the newly introduced E-summary system would serve as a key performance indicator in performance management.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Amjad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

Technical training for visually impaired vital for ..

Technical training for visually impaired vital for their rehabilitation: Pirzada ..

1 minute ago
 1440 kg dead chicken seized, destroyed

1440 kg dead chicken seized, destroyed

1 minute ago
 Islamabad Police launch mounted patrol

Islamabad Police launch mounted patrol

2 minutes ago
 PFA stops production of bakery for using rotten eg ..

PFA stops production of bakery for using rotten eggs

2 minutes ago
 'Emotional Independence of Muslim Women discussed ..

'Emotional Independence of Muslim Women discussed in FJWU's seminar

2 minutes ago
 Stokes urges England to stay 'fearless' in New Zea ..

Stokes urges England to stay 'fearless' in New Zealand finale

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.