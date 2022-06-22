KP CM formally launches E-summary system

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a Summary Automation System (E-summary system) for provincial departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a Summary Automation System (E-summary system) for provincial departments.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally launched the newly introduced E-summary system during a ceremony held here in Chief Minister's House on Wednesday.

Besides, provincial ministers Atif Khan, Taimur Salim Jhagra, Shaukat Ali Yousufzai and Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) and other relevant officials also attended the inaugural ceremony.

The participants were briefed in detail about the features, workflow and other important aspects of the newly introduced system.

Briefing about the important features of the system, it was informed that all the activities related to the summaries including creation of summary, process, approval and review would be carried out through Automation System adding that a dedicated mobile app has been prepared for the purpose. It was a secure automation system as only relevant authorities would have access to the system through particular QR code.

Other features of the system include Summary & Note Management, Para Management, Summary & Note Highlights, Video/Audio Highlights, Alerts and Notifications and Centralized Dashboard. The system would also have the facility of Digital Signature enabled through Pin Code.

Similarly, the system has been integrated with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa knowledge-base i.e Rules and Regulations.

The participants were further informed that all provincial departments have been trained with regard to the use of this summary automation system adding that all the updates regarding the summaries in process would be available for the chief minister and chief secretary on dashboards.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister has directed the concerned authorities to ensure implementation of the system in an effective manner however he allowed to move summaries digital and manual in parallel during the one month transition time adding that after the aforesaid transition time manual system would be stopped once for all and only digital summary system would be allowed.

He said that the launching of the E-summary system was a continuity of provincial government initiatives under its E-governance strategy adding that the government had already introduced a number of reform initiatives to this effect including E-tendering, E-billing, E-bidding and E-payment.

Mahmood Khan further stated that his government has taken visible steps under the vision of paperless governance which have resulted in significant improvement in the overall performance of the provincial departments.

He was optimistic that the newly introduced E-summary system would serve as a key performance indicator in performance management.