KP CM formally launches Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan formally launched Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2022 by planting an olive sapling in the lawn of Chief Minister's House here on Thursday.

Under the drive, over 100 million saplings would be planted across the province including newly merged districts. Besides, Provincial Ministers Ishtiaq Urmar, Faisal Amin Gandapur and Muhibullah, Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjid Ali Khan and high ups of Forests Department were also present on the occasion.

Under the Spring Tree Plantation Drive, 30.4 million saplings would be planted in the Forest Region-I, 40.2 million saplings in Region-II, whereas 20.6 million saplings would be planted in the Forest Region-III.

For this purpose, more than 100 million saplings have also been distributed by the forest department free of cost.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that protection of forest acres and promotion of plantation had been the top most priority of the incumbent government since the day first adding that under the Billion Tree Project, 100 percent targets were achieved and now efforts were also underway to achieve the target of planting one billion trees in the province under 10 Billion Tree Project initiative.

The chief minister said that credit for initiatives taken under a comprehensive strategy to effectively deal with the challenges of environmental pollution and climate change went to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government.

In this regard, he added that the previous provincial government of PTI had launched the billion tree project for the first time in the history of Pakistan under which one billion trees were planted in the province.

This big achievement of the provincial government had not only been appreciated at national and international level but it had been even endorsed by the relevant international organizations.

He said that the incumbent provincial government was taking result oriented steps to enhance forest cover in the province adding that the ongoing spring tree plantation drive was a part of those efforts.

He urged all the segments of society to play their individual and collective role to make this drive a success adding that the full participation of the general public was of utmost importance to make the government's efforts a real success.