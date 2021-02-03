UrduPoint.com
KP CM Formally Launches Vaccination Of Healthcare Workers Against Corona

KP CM formally launches vaccination of healthcare workers against corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :In connection with country-wide drive to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers against COVID-19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday formally launched vaccination drive of health workers campaign in the province.

A launching ceremony to this effect was held with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as chief guest wherein seven health workers from three different hospitals of Peshawar were vaccinated against the COVID-19 including Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar Director Dr. Faisal Shehzad, Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Shah, Staff Nurse, Ayesha Zahir from Hayatabad Medical Complex, Dr. Abid Ali and Charge Nurse Waqarullah from Khyber Teaching Hospital, charge nurse Tariq Rahim and technician Saeedullah of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said that initially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had received the first batch of vaccines containing 16,000 dozes, adding that in the first phase of vaccination, frontline health workers of the province would be vaccinated as per the guidelines of Federal government and NCOC.

The chief minister told that for the first phase of vaccination, eight districts with highest positivity of Corona cases were selected for vaccination including Peshawar, Swat, Abbottabad, Bannu, D.

I.Khan, Kohat, Mardan and Nowshera.

Mahmood Khan extended gratitude to the federal government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing vaccines to the provincial government.

The CM maintained that so far 3194 health workers were effected by coronavirus while 32 of them lost their lives.

He lauded the services of front line health workers during the pandemic and said that frontline health workers were the real heroes of the nation who rendered valuable services during the first wave of the pandemic and a number of them even lost their lives to save the lives of others adding that the provincial government highly values their selfless services and sacrifices.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan the present government was successful to effectively deal with the first wave of Corona Virus", Mahmood khan remarked and added that coordinated efforts were being made country wide under a well devised strategy to successfully deal with the current wave of the pandemic as well.

