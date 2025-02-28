KP CM Forms Body To Monitor Prices Of Essential Commodities In Ramazan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday constituted a high-level committee, led by Chief Secretary to monitor the availability and pricing of essential commodities during Ramazan.
He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure a strict crackdown against hoarding and artificial shortages across the province.
The CM also urged members of the provincial and National Assemblies to keep a close watch on their respective areas to prevent any malpractice.
Furthermore, he stated that needy families have been provided with PKR 10,000 through provincial representatives as part of Ramazan relief efforts.
He emphasized the importance of monitoring the movement of essential goods throughout the holy month to prevent disruptions in supply.
CM Gandapur instructed authorities to ensure the availability of necessary items at all costs and called for the establishment of complaint cells in every district under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners to address public grievances.
He warned that no negligence would be tolerated during Ramazan, ensuring that citizens do not face any hardships due to mismanagement or artificial price hikes.
