KP CM Forms Task Force For Development Of Peshawar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur has formed a task force for development and improvement of Peshawar district
According to a notification issued by the Establishment Department here Saturday, the task force includes Special Assistant Muhammad Asim Khan, Provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi, MNA Asif Khan, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Commissioner Peshawar, DG Local Government and DG Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).
The task force will coordinate development initiatives of various departments in Peshawar, monitor improvement efforts of authorities, building control and implementation of Master Plan of Peshawar.
In addition, it will prepare proposals for traffic management in Peshawar.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM forms task force for development of Peshawar1 minute ago
-
Police rescue nearly 100,000 citizens from flood-hit areas1 minute ago
-
KP Assembly Speaker: Youth are key to pakistan's progress and development1 minute ago
-
PM arrives in Tianjin to attend SCO summit11 minutes ago
-
Punjab VCs’ Conference 2025 adopts landmark declaration for higher education reform11 minutes ago
-
14 snakebite cases reported in Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
Minister visits relief camps for flood victims11 minutes ago
-
Minister Zeeshan Rafique visits flood-hit Daska, Pasrur21 minutes ago
-
State minister inspects under-construction bridge41 minutes ago
-
Kohat Board announces intermediate results41 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Salik visits flood-hit villages, promises relief, rehabilitation41 minutes ago
-
37 years on, victims of thousands of enforced disappearances still await justice in IIOJK51 minutes ago