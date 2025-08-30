KP CM forms task force for development of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur has formed a task force for development and improvement of Peshawar district

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Department here Saturday, the task force includes Special Assistant Muhammad Asim Khan, Provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi, MNA Asif Khan, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Commissioner Peshawar, DG Local Government and DG Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

The task force will coordinate development initiatives of various departments in Peshawar, monitor improvement efforts of authorities, building control and implementation of Master Plan of Peshawar.

In addition, it will prepare proposals for traffic management in Peshawar.