Open Menu

KP CM Forms Task Force For Development Of Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM

KP CM forms task force for development of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur has formed a task force for development and improvement of Peshawar district

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Department here Saturday, the task force includes Special Assistant Muhammad Asim Khan, Provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi, MNA Asif Khan, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Commissioner Peshawar, DG Local Government and DG Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

The task force will coordinate development initiatives of various departments in Peshawar, monitor improvement efforts of authorities, building control and implementation of Master Plan of Peshawar.

In addition, it will prepare proposals for traffic management in Peshawar.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

19 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

19 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

19 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

19 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

19 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

19 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

19 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

19 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan