KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him during PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-De 4th, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court regarding the cases filed against him during the D-Chowk protest.

KP CM Gandapur moved the petition in IHC and sought relief in the cases registered against him for holding PTI protest in Islamabad.

He made SHO of Secretariat Police Station and the state as parties.

The CM in his plea submitted that the terrorism clauses in the case filed on November 26 regarding the D-Chowk protest should be removed or action on the FIR should be halted.

He argued that since the constitutional right to protest was exercised, the police registered a terrorism case against him. As final relief, Gandapur sought removal of terrorism charges from the FIR registered at the Secretariat Police Station.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a protest in Islamabad on November 26, after which the cases were registered against Ali Amin, Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders.