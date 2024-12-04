Open Menu

KP CM Gandapur Approaches IHC Seeking Relief In Cases Registered Against Him During PTI Protest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2024 | 01:46 PM

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him during PTI protest

Ganapur has made SHO Secretariat Police and state as parties and asked court to remove terrorism clauses from FIR

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-De 4th, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court regarding the cases filed against him during the D-Chowk protest.

KP CM Gandapur moved the petition in IHC and sought relief in the cases registered against him for holding PTI protest in Islamabad.

He made SHO of Secretariat Police Station and the state as parties.

The CM in his plea submitted that the terrorism clauses in the case filed on November 26 regarding the D-Chowk protest should be removed or action on the FIR should be halted.

He argued that since the constitutional right to protest was exercised, the police registered a terrorism case against him. As final relief, Gandapur sought removal of terrorism charges from the FIR registered at the Secretariat Police Station.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a protest in Islamabad on November 26, after which the cases were registered against Ali Amin, Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Police Police Station November FIR Islamabad High Court From Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

5 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

14 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

14 hours ago
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

14 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

14 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

14 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

14 hours ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

14 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan