KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2024 | 11:51 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur arrived at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Lahore after the event had officially ended and addressed the remaining participants.

At 6:00pm, when the rally time expired, the DJ shut off the sound system and the lights were turned off, plunging the venue into darkness.

The police stepped in, cutting off the microphone and lights, and cleared the stage.

PTI leaders, including Chairman Barrister Gohar, vacated the stage.

As the lights went out, attendees began leaving the venue.

After the rally had concluded, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur arrived and spoke briefly to the few workers who were still present.

According to some reports, Gandapur smashed windows of a truck with a rifle over blockage of roads.

Gandapur remarked that despite the roadblocks, he managed to reach the venue.

He expressed that he had come to address the gathering and meet with the people of Lahore.

He also said, “I have made my presence here known, please accept my greetings,” before leaving shortly after via Ring Road.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, during a press conference in Lahore, said that people had been brought to the rally from all provinces, and they were now waiting for Gandapur to arrive and save the rally. She remarked that the atmosphere in Lahore was very quiet.

Bukhari claimed that around 3,000 people from Punjab were present at the rally venue, and that Haleem Adil Sheikh had arrived from Karachi with 60 people to “conquer” Lahore. She added that she personally recorded videos of various empty streets in Lahore.

