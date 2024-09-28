KP CM Gandapur Calls Off Protest Amid Workers’ Defiance
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2024 | 08:56 PM
Workers express frustration, stage a protest in front of the Chief Minister’s vehicle when Burhan Interchange remains blocked.
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced the end of protests, urging party workers to return, after being unable to reach Rawalpindi due to being stuck at Burhan Interchange.
From Mardan, he moved towards Swabi, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers had gathered, intending to march to Rawalpindi. The motorway was heavily blocked, causing traffic jams and disruption, with even heavy machinery immobilized.
His convoy had faced significant delays, and he addressed the media in Mardan, stating, “A major event is imminent.
Section 804 has been enforced in Pakistan, and we will overcome every hurdle to reach Rawalpindi. Stay prepared for what’s to come.”
Gandapur further emphasized the KP government’s resolve, stating, “Let the Punjab government do what it may; we are ready for anything and unafraid.”
Facing gridlock, Gandapur decided to proceed on foot, instructing workers to move forward.
He climbed onto a protest container before the convoy continued towards Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The convoy, equipped with heavy machinery to clear blockades, successfully crossed Attock Bridge, entering Punjab and reaching Tarbela Interchange.
However, near Hazara Expressway, their progress was again hindered by containers on the motorway. Punjab Police responded with tear gas shelling to disperse PTI workers. Azam Swati’s convoy faced similar resistance, with heavy shelling reported at the Punjab border.
PTI leader Barrister Saif, speaking about the events, said Gandapur crossed Attock twice despite opposition from government forces.
“Despite shelling at Burhan, the convoy continued to advance, overcoming obstacles. The containers were mere sand walls against the overwhelming crowd,” he stated, accusing the Sharif family of misusing public resources for political gain. He also dismissed allegations that Gandapur was using public resources for the protest, calling it a failed diversion tactic by government ministers.
As tear gas shelling continued, Gandapur ultimately decided to call off the protest, instructing workers to return. “We will come again,” he vowed. However, workers expressed frustration, staging a protest in front of the Chief Minister’s vehicle when the Burhan Interchange remained blocked. Many demanded that Gandapur join them in marching on foot, accusing him of staying in his vehicle while they faced tear gas.
The situation escalated when workers insisted he march with them, leading Gandapur to angrily confront the crowd and use inappropriate language.
He later returned to his vehicle, leaving the workers disappointed but vowing to return another day.
At Burhan Interchange, after the police’s shelling had subsided, PTI workers resumed their march towards Rawalpindi.
Despite long vehicle queues on the motorway, many proceeded on foot. Gandapur’s convoy arrived at Burhan, where he shifted from the container to a Vigo vehicle, urging workers to keep moving despite renewed shelling from the Punjab Police.
