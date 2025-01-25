KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency

(@Abdulla99267510)

Salman Akram Raja says Ali Amin Gandapur has been removed due to his own request

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been removed from the presidency of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been removed from the PTI’s provincial presidency,” said party’s Secretary Salman Akram Raja while talking to the reporters in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Member of the National Assembly, Junaid Akbar, has been appointed as the new president of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Salman Akram Raja further stated that Ali Amin Gandapur has many responsibilities as Chief Minister, and the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also well known. The decision to remove Ali Amin Gandapur from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministry was made at his own request.

“Mashal Yousafzai is the spokesperson for Bushra Bibi, and there are other individuals in the party to handle the party's representation,” said the secretary.

He said that this decision was made during Junaid Akbar's meeting with Imran Khan in jail. The meeting was attended by MNA Atif Khan, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bachhar, and MPA Punjab Mian Farhat Abbas.

It is also likely that PTI's former Member of National Assembly Aliyaa Hamza would be given an important position at the Punjab level.

The PTI leader added that if the government arranged a meeting with the negotiation committee on January 28, then they would see.

“Our stance is that first, a commission should be formed. The founder of PTI has stated that the government should arrange a meeting on January 28,” said Raja.

On the other hand, the newly elected provincial president of PTI Junaid Akbar posted a message on social media and said that he is very grateful to party Founder Imran Khan for nominating him as the provincial president. He was chosen with the advice of Ali Amin, Atif Khan and Shah Farman.

He stated that he started his political career as the president of his village, that he is from a middle-class background, and this position was earned through hard work, which is something not found in other parties. InshaAllah, he will try to live up to the hopes of Imran Khan and the workers, and he asked all workers to keep him in their prayers.

He further stated that there is no room for factionalism in the party; we were one, are one, and InshaAllah will remain one.