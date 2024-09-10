Open Menu

KP CM Gandapur Returns Home After Seven Hours Incommunicado

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2024 | 11:57 AM

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

Sources say Gandapur leaves Islamabad late at night, making his way to Peshawar

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur resumed contact on Tuesday morning after a seven-hour communication blackout and arrived at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

The sources said that Gandapur left Islamabad late at night, making his way to Peshawar.

His brother, Faisal Amin Gandapur, along with other leaders, confirmed his arrival in Peshawar through posts on X (formerly Twitter). Faisal stated that he was able to reach his brother after several hours, and his phone was turned on again.

Prior to this, Gandapur’s sudden disappearance had sparked confusion, with various speculations circulating. Opposition leader Omar Ayub and several other PTI members also issued statements during the period of uncertainty.

Barrister Saif had raised concerns about a possible arrest, but these claims were denied by Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

It is worth mentioning that a case has been filed against Ali Amin Gandapur at Islamabad's Sangjani police station, accusing him of breaching rally regulations and delivering anti-state speeches. Additionally, he faces charges of unlawfully detaining a district administration official.

Several PTI leaders including Barrister Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat and Shoaib Shaheen were also arrested after leaving the National Assembly on Monday night, where a heavy police presence had been deployed outside the parliament building.

