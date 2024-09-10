KP CM Gandapur Returns Home After Seven Hours Incommunicado
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2024 | 11:57 AM
Sources say Gandapur leaves Islamabad late at night, making his way to Peshawar
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur resumed contact on Tuesday morning after a seven-hour communication blackout and arrived at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.
The sources said that Gandapur left Islamabad late at night, making his way to Peshawar.
His brother, Faisal Amin Gandapur, along with other leaders, confirmed his arrival in Peshawar through posts on X (formerly Twitter). Faisal stated that he was able to reach his brother after several hours, and his phone was turned on again.
Prior to this, Gandapur’s sudden disappearance had sparked confusion, with various speculations circulating. Opposition leader Omar Ayub and several other PTI members also issued statements during the period of uncertainty.
Barrister Saif had raised concerns about a possible arrest, but these claims were denied by Sahibzada Hamid Raza.
It is worth mentioning that a case has been filed against Ali Amin Gandapur at Islamabad's Sangjani police station, accusing him of breaching rally regulations and delivering anti-state speeches. Additionally, he faces charges of unlawfully detaining a district administration official.
Several PTI leaders including Barrister Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat and Shoaib Shaheen were also arrested after leaving the National Assembly on Monday night, where a heavy police presence had been deployed outside the parliament building.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues
Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..
Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM
ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”
Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..
DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFUJ President condemns arrest of Mirpur Journalist31 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur enforces 90-day ban on e-cigarettes and vaping31 minutes ago
-
Governor Kamran Tessori honoured with "Ethio- Pakistan Fraternity Award"1 hour ago
-
District admin imposes two-month ban on electronic calls and decoy devices for bird hunting2 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses concerns over attack on GU VC in DI Khan11 hours ago
-
Senate adopts motions on Railway Loop Section revival, CDA maintenance poor performance11 hours ago
-
Qaiser stresses for dialogue with Opposition to address political issues12 hours ago
-
SACM urges Muslims to strive for strengthening Pakistan12 hours ago
-
GU VC comes under gun attack in DI Khan12 hours ago
-
Intellectual seeks research on verses of Shah Latif’s 'Sur Kedaaro'12 hours ago
-
Azma dares Gandapur to get PTI founder released in 20 days12 hours ago
-
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting economy on growth traject ..12 hours ago