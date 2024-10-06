KP CM Gandapur should clarify on his last 24-hours whereabouts: Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur should inform the people about his whereabouts during the last 24 hours.

A campaign was launched across the country that Ali Amin Gandapur had been abducted, he said, citing the allegations leveled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders against every other institution in the country.

Talking to the media, he denounced the “drama” orchestrated by the PTI on “disappearance” of the CM KPK who brought the PTI workers to Islamabad, fled to the KP House in Islamabad, and then abandoned them to return to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa covertly.

“The question is very simple that where was he (the CM KP) during the last 24 hours,” the minister said while lashing out the PTI for launching a malicious campaign against the institutions and the individuals during the last 24 hours.

He said the CM KPK is an “irresponsible person” who did politics over the law and order and tried to damage the image of the country.

The minister asked the CM KP why he left his people and fled from the scene to hide in the KP House and then to run away to Peshawar.

The history had no such an instance where a person led a mob and then abandoned them, he said asking the PTI why it created the whole drama.

The minister criticized the CM KP’s attempt to damage the image of Pakistan and destroy law and order, and on top of that for taking the life of a Constable Hameed who got martyred.

The lies churned out by the PTI have been exposed before the word with his reappearance today in the KP Assembly, he said, adding that the whole drama was “a much ado about nothing”

He said the government has been saying from the very beginning that he got afraid and ran away to KP.

“Shandana Gulzar tried to shake the western conscious with her speech in English that says “people are being abducted here; a province’s chief minister got abducted. Likewise, Omar Ayub and Barrister Saif claimed that he was abducted,” he said questioning all three leaders of the PTI to clarify their position after his re appearance in the KP Assembly.

Their main agenda was to sabotage the foreign delegations' arrival in Pakistan, but they failed miserably, he said, regretting that the PTI was hell bent on destabilizing the economy that is taking off.

The PTI used to say that the May 9 was orchestrated, he said, adding all evidence of their involvement in the mayhem existed.

All three sisters of the PTI founder: Aleema, Noreen and Uzma were present on the occasion, his nephew desecrated the uniform of the Army and their leaders were pleading their workers to reach at the designated places, the minister noted.

He said the entire nation has seen the ugly face of those who made false accusations against the top leadership of the country.

He said that the economy of Pakistan is on the path of development and improving gradually.