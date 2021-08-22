(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has gave his consent for the revised design and PC-1 of the construction plan of missing link of Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Ring Road.

He directed the quarters concerned to complete tendering process of the project at the earliest.

He also directed to complete all the necessary prerequisites for the ground breaking of the project by October. The purpose of the construction of the missing link of the Ring Road section was to help overcome traffic issues in the provincial capital.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding the missing link of Ring Road held here the other day in Chief Minister's House, Peshawar said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

Besides, Provincial Ministers Shaukat yousafzai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Ishtiaq Urmar, Special Assistants to Chief Minister, Kamran Bangash and Riaz Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud and other concerned senior officials attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting about salient features of the revised PC 1 and design of the project , it was informed that the six lane 8.7 kilometers long road would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 16489 million.

It was further informed that besides the 8.7 kilometers main road, construction of service roads, two flyovers, four bridges, one intersection and one under pass were also part of the project.

The meeting members gave their consent for the revised design and PC-1 of the project and quarters concerned were directed to get the said project's approved from Provincial Development Working Party.

The also asked to float tenders for the execution of the project to initiate work on the project without any delay.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister termed the project of vital importance which help smooth flow of traffic. He added that in next phase the ring road would further be extended upto Jamrud.

Mahmood Khan directed the quarters concerned to ensure all necessary steps for timely ground breaking of the project terming it one of the top priority project of the provincial government.