KP CM Grants 60-day Remission To Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 12:14 AM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has announced granting of 60 days special remission on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to all prisoners confined in jails of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, except those involved in offences under Anti-Terrorism Act and anti-state activities subject to usual restrictions and limitations as contained in rules ibid

The chief minister has granted remission in exercise of powers conferred under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prison Rules, 2018.

The instant remission will take effect from 29-04-2022, said a notification issued here by Home & Tribal Affairs Department here on Wednesday.

