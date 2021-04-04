KP CM greets Christian community on Easter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Easter and said provincial government had taken all out steps to extend facilities to them.

In a message on the occasion of Easter, he expressed hope that the Christian community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while performing religious services in churches would care themselves and their families in present situation of coronavirus outbreak.

"I congratulate the Easter of all our Christian citizens with heartfelt feelings. We attach great importance to all citizens regardless of their faith, religion, sect and ethnicity to freely practice their religion, culture and tradition in our country, as members of a deep-rooted civilization based on mutual respect and love, a civilization which views differences as a wealth," he said.

The provincial government shares in the joys of the Christian community as they have been playing a vital role in the development of the country, he added. islam and the Constitution of Pakistan guarantee the protection of the rights of minorities.The present government was taking concrete steps to ensure the protection of the rights of the minority community, Mahmood Khan said He said, the present provincial government will protect the rights of all the minority communities living in the province and ensure their religious freedom in all respects.

The Chief Minister expressed his wishes to all Pakistan's Christian community a happy Easter, urging residents to exercise caution by celebrating the festival at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.