KP CM Griefs Over Martyrdom Of Cop In Tank Firing
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday strongly condemned the incident of firing and killing of policeman in district Tank.
In a statement issued here, the CM expressed grief over the martyrdom of the policeman and directed police chief to take necessary measures for immediate payment to bereaved family from Shaheed package.
The Chief Minister also directed the IGP to take measures for the immediate arrest of the elements involved in the firing.
He expressed condolences to the family members of the martyred official and prayed patience for them to bear the loss with fortitude.
Gandapur said the KP police have made eternal sacrifices in line of duty and the provincial government would not leave the family of the martyr alone.
