KP CM Grieved Over Death Of Two Persons In Lightning Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 11:57 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the death of two persons as lightning struck them in Shangla
The chief minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for courage to bear the loss with fortitude.
He said the provincial government would not leave the affected families alone and directed the district administration to take necessary steps to provide relief to them.
APP/adi
