KP CM grieved over martyrdom of five security personnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of five security personnel and marked the incident as an act of barbarism.

In a condolence message, KP CM prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of departed souls in peace and to grant courage to bereaved family members.

He appreciated the bravery of the fighting security men and said that their blood would not go vain. He said they fought for the security of the motherlands and their services would be remembered with golden words in the country's history.

It was worth mentioning here that five security personnel embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists' attack from inside Afghanistan across the international border.