PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed deep grief over the death of former president Rafiq Tarar.

In a condolence message issued here on Monday, he said he was saddened to hear the news of the former president of Pakistan's demise.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.