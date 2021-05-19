Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood has expressed condolence with the family of Shams Islam, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Peshawar, who died of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood has expressed condolence with the family of Shams islam, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Peshawar, who died of COVID-19.

In his message of condolence issued here the Chief Minister has expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Paying rich tribute to the services of late Shamsul Islam, Mahmood Khan said that he was a competent and hardworking officer who proved his mettle wherever he served adding that he was an asset of the provincial government in true sense, and his demise is a great loss to the government.

He assured the bereaved family that the provincial government would never leave them alone and would extend all out support to them.

Lauding the tireless efforts and role of the officers/officials of civil administration, police and other front line workers during the Corona pandemic, Mahmood Khan remarked that the provincial government highly valued the services and sacrifices of all the front line workers rendered by them since the very first day of the pandemic.