KP CM grieves over death of 11 family members due to flood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has expressed his sorrow over the death of 11 members of a family due to a flash flood that entered the basement of their house in Dara Adam Khel.

He also announced financial assistance for the affected family and directed the relevant authorities to take necessary measures in this regard.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, he prayed for the departed souls and for patience for the survivors.

He stated that he was deeply saddened upon hearing about the tragic incident.

The Chief Minister instructed the district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected family and assured them that the provincial government stands with them in this difficult time, offering every possible assistance.