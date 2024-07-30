Open Menu

KP CM Grieves Over Death Of 11 Family Members Due To Flood

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM

KP CM grieves over death of 11 family members due to flood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has expressed his sorrow over the death of 11 members of a family due to a flash flood that entered the basement of their house in Dara Adam Khel.

He also announced financial assistance for the affected family and directed the relevant authorities to take necessary measures in this regard.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, he prayed for the departed souls and for patience for the survivors.

He stated that he was deeply saddened upon hearing about the tragic incident.

The Chief Minister instructed the district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected family and assured them that the provincial government stands with them in this difficult time, offering every possible assistance.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Family Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

11 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

11 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

12 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

12 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

12 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan