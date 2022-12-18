UrduPoint.com

KP CM Grieves Over Killing Of Policemen In Lakki Marwat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

KP CM grieves over killing of policemen in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :All the political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of four policemen in a militant attack that took place in district Lakki Marwat.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in a statement expressed profound grief over the loss of policemen in Lakki Marwat and marked the attack as a cowardly act of anti-state elements.

He directed paramedics to provide the best healthcare facilities to injured victims.

Similarly, Advisor to CM KP on Home and Tribal Affairs, Babar Saleem Swati expressed sorrow over the incident and said that culprits involved in this inhuman act would be brought to the court of justice.

He said no one would be allowed to sabotage the peace in the region and terrorists would be dealt with iron hands.

