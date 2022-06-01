KP CM hands over cheques to bar associations

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the newly established Police Command and Control Center at District Police Office in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the newly established Police Command and Control Center at District Police Office in Swat.

He also handed over cheques of Grant-in-Aid to different bar associations including Peshawar High Court Bar Association Mingora bench at Commissioner Malakand Office.

The chief minister gave Rs 5 million cheque to each Tehsil Bar Association Matta, Bahrain, Khawazakhela and Kabal. He gave a cheque of Rs 10 million to District Bar Association Swat and Rs 20 million to Peshawar High Court Bar Association Mingora bench.

The chief minister was given a detailed briefing about various aspects of newly established Police Command and Control Center and it was told that all the matters of police stations in Swat were being digitalised adding that police access service, token automation system, police stations record management system, media monitoring system, hotel watch, E-ticketing, women safety app and CDR system had been established in the command and control center.