KP CM hands over machinary, vehicles to Rescue 1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday here handed over newly procured specialized machinery and emergency vehicles to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue Service (Rescue-1122).

A handing/taking over ceremony to this effect was held here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar on Tuesday with Chief Minister as a chief guest.

Provincial Minister Mian Khaliq-ul-Rehman, Advisor to Chief Minister Zahid Chan Zeb, other relevant authorities and Rescue Officials attended the ceremony.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally handed over the newly procured specialized rescue machineries, equipment, and emergency vehicles to the authorities of Rescue Service 1122. The newly procured items included; 7 Nos. of 4×4 Ambulances, 2 Nos. of 4×4 Fire Truck, 3 Snow Removal Vehicle, 1 Heavy Duty Crane with 25 tons capacity, 5 Rescue Boats, 7 Oxygen Refilling Plant, 3 Site Scan Sonar, 11 Lifting Bags with the capacity of 30 to 150 tons, 9 Hydraulic Jacks having capacity of 50 to 150 Tons, 09 Combi-tool/Spreader and 07 Nos. of Life and Motion Tracer.

The aforementioned items have been procured in collaboration with National Disaster Risk Management Fund aimed at strengthening the existing capacity of Rescue-1122 in 07 divisions of the province.

Addressing on this occasion, the chief minister lauded the role of Rescue-1122 in dealing with emergency situations in the province, and said that newly provided equipment and machinery would further improve the rescue services in the province. It was the priority of his government to further strengthen Rescue-1122 throughout the province, enabling it to respond to any kind of emergency in a more efficient and organized manner, he said and added that the provincial government would utilize all available resources for this purpose.

The Chief Minister approved extension of Motorbikes Ambulance Service to all districts of the province. He also directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for providing Fire Brigade Vehicles to all Tehsils across the province.

The Chief Minister further accorded in principle approval to grant risk allowance to employees and to increase the retirement age of Rescue employees from 50 years to 60 years, directing that the matter be presented before the provincial cabinet for final approval.