KP CM Hands Over Rs 7mln Cheque To Bereaved Family Of Shaheed Dr Javed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday handed over relief cheque of Rs 7 million under special Shuhada Package to bereaved family of the first healthcare professional of the province Dr. Muhammad Javed of Hayatabad Medical Complex who embraced martyrdom during coronavirus duty.

The provincial government is working to provide financial assistance to the family members of other martyred healthcare professionals as well under the package, and very soon they will also get cheques of financial assistance, he said.

Speaking on this occasion the CM said provincial government would extend all-out support to the family members of those martyred healthcare professionals who laid down their lives while trying to save the lives of others during Covid-19 pandemic.

While lauding the services of healthcare workers and other frontline workers during Coronavirus pandemic, Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government highly values the services and sacrifices of all the front line workers.

