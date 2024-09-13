Open Menu

KP CM Hatching Conspiracies Against Federation: Azma Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KP CM hatching conspiracies against federation: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Friday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a 'chaos' party and it was hatching conspiracy to repeat the sequel of the sit-in staged during 2014.

In a statement issued here on Friday, she alleged that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was hatching conspiracies against the federation. In which capacity, a chief minister could talk to a country, she questioned.

She said, "We know it very well on whose behest Ali Amin Gandapur is doing all that." She alleged that PTI's recently held public meeting in Islamabad and Ali Amin Gandapur's meeting with Afghan ambassador were part of planning for an 'adventure' in coming month.

