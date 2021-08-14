KP CM hoists national flag at CM House

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday hoisted the national flag at Chief Minister's House to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Besides provincial minister Anwar Zeb, Special Assistant to CM KP Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari and others senior government officials attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, a special one minute silence was also observed while national anthem was also played.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also planted a sapling in connection with Green Pakistan Day.