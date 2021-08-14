UrduPoint.com

KP CM Hoists National Flag At CM House

Sat 14th August 2021

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday hoisted the national flag at Chief Minister's House to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan

Besides provincial minister Anwar Zeb, Special Assistant to CM KP Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari and others senior government officials attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, a special one minute silence was also observed while national anthem was also played.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also planted a sapling in connection with Green Pakistan Day.

