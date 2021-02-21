UrduPoint.com
KP CM Holding Region-wise Meeting To Ensure Good Governance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken an initiative of holding monthly region-wise meetings of Members Provincial Assembly, administrative secretaries of provincial government and heads of Federal government entities to ensure progress on development schemes, resolve public issues and good governance across the province.

These meetings provide a platform for the elected public representatives to identify public issues and matters related to developmental schemes in their respective constituencies, and the Chief Minister issued necessary directives to quarters concerned on the spot to resolve such issues within specific timelines and report accordingly, said an official handout issued here Sunday.

This practice has resulted in a significant improvement in resolving public issues and making progress on development projects in the Constituencies of the MPAs.

In this regard, the second round of region wise meetings was completed last week in which implementation status of the decisions taken in the first round of meetings for resolving public issues was reviewed in detail.

During the second round of region wise meetings, the participating MPAs expressed their full satisfaction on the response of government departments to resolve public issues and ensure progress on developmental schemes in their respective constituencies.

They expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for taking such a good initiative and requested him to continue the practice as a regular feature in the coming days as well. They declared the region wise meetings as a highly effective forum for resolving public issues and said that with the holding of these meetings, all the public issues of their constituencies are highlighted and resolved on the same table.

Chairing the second round of meetings, the Chief Minister has also directed all the divisional and district administrations of the province to hold such monthly meetings with the concerned MPAs at divisional and district level on regular basis to resolve the localized issues of the elected representatives at local level and submit reports to the Chief Minister's Secretariat accordingly.

During the meetings, Mahmood Khan also directed the Administrative Secretaries of all the provincial departments to attach top most priority to the region wise meetings, attend the meetings in person, take necessary steps on top priority basis to implement the decisions taken in these meetings and submit reports in the next meetings.

He made it clear to all the high ups that action would be taken against the responsible quarters for any kind of delay in the implementation of those decisions.

The chief minister said that the issues raised by the MPAs are directly related to the general public and providing timely relief to the people by resolving those issues was one of the top priorities of his government which could not be compromised at all.

The chief minister also directed all the district administrations to ensure regular holding of open katcheries in their respective districts under intimation to the respective elected representatives and ensure maximum participation of the public in those open katcheries.

