KP CM hosts consultative session for unity against terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, hosted the second consultative session titled "national unity against terrorism" at the Chief Minister's House Peshawar on Saturday.

The meeting was aimed at fostering national unity against terrorism, seeking sustainable solutions to national issues, and deliberating on establishing peace.

Leaders from various political and religious parties across the country attended the session. Participants emphasized that government-level negotiations with Afghanistan may be commenced to address terrorism effectively.

It resolved that political and religious parties would collaborate to promote interfaith harmony, recognizing that establishing peace is paramount and urgently needed.

While acknowledging that the Kurram district issue is regional, attendees warned it could escalate into a national concern, necessitating serious measures for a lasting resolution.

The provincial government's efforts, particularly those of the Chief Minister, in addressing the Kurram issue were commended.

The meeting concluded that national reconciliation and political stability are essential for peace, prosperity, and economic development. To this end, a committee will be formed to engage all political parties.

The Chief Minister and the Information Advisor were praised for organizing the consultative session on critical national matters. Such meetings are expected to lay a strong foundation for sustainable peace, the eradication of terrorism, and the promotion of national reconciliation.

There is a need to conduct similar activities at the district level nationwide, with the Milli Yakjehti Council pledging full support to the provincial government in this endeavour.

It was also decided that religious scholars would guide the public during Friday sermons on combating terrorism and promoting peace, spreading this message throughout the country.

The collective goal is to eliminate terrorism and foster a secure environment, uniting the nation against this menace.

In his address, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur highlighted the critical need for national unity in the current circumstances.

He expressed optimism that the swift convergence of political and religious parties for the second time would provide a robust foundation for broader national unity in resolving key issues.

He thanked the scholars and leaders for their participation, attributing the nation's challenges to a departure from Islamic teachings and moral values. Despite political differences, he noted a consensus on matters of national interest.

The Chief Minister urged prioritizing national interests over political and personal gains, adhering strictly to Islamic teachings, the ideology of Pakistan, and the country's constitution.

A jirga will be established to facilitate these discussions.

Regarding the Kurram issue, the Chief Minister clarified that it is not rooted in sectarianism but is exacerbated by certain elements pursuing personal interests.

He noted that the provincial government's relentless efforts have led to improvements in the region's situation.

He called for genuine implementation of Islamic teachings and adherence to the national constitution, ensuring the rule of law and addressing human rights violations effectively.

The CM committed to taking all necessary steps to implement the session's decisions and recommendations.

APP/fam