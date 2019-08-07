UrduPoint.com
KP CM Inaugurates 132KV Grid Station At Shing

KP CM inaugurates 132KV grid station at Shing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has inaugurated 132KV grid station at Shing, Tehsil Besham that has been established at a cost of Rs.300 million.

The grid station would provide electricity to Chakesar and adjacent areas of Shing that would ultimately resolve the issues of low voltage and load shedding in the area. He also inaugurated the upgradation of Besham Hospital from Category B to Category C.

Addressing the inaugural ceremonies the Chief Minister stated that the previous governments used the issue of load shedding for political gains rather than taking practical steps for resolving the issue.

The Chief Minister on this occasion also inaugurated the General Bus stand which has been completed at a cost of Rs 300 million.

While addressing the inaugural ceremonies, the Chief Minister stated that the incumbent government is taking practical measures for the establishment of a welfare state for which a number of schemes have been initiated including Sehat Insaf Cards for the entire province which will provide free healthcare facilities, establishment of shelter homes for the homeless and initiating of Ihsaas scheme under which the government will be responsible for all the needs of the orphans, widows and needy people.

Criticizing the opposition political parties, the Chief Minister stated that corrupt politicians have used shallow promises to mislead people whereas the incumbent government is taking pragmatic and practical steps for the welfare of people. He stated that decades of corruption and inefficiency have caused considerable damage which has left the province underdeveloped and masses unemployed.

The Chief Minister stated the present government has launched "Insaf Rozgar Scheme" in the newly merged tribal areas under which interest free loans are being provided to the youth to initiate their business.

Additionally, technical skills are also being imparted to the youth of the province which is enabling them to become job providers instead of job seekers.

Commenting on the efforts of the government in the energy and power sector, the Chief Minister stated that the establishment of Chakdara grid station has resolved the power issues of entire Malakand region.

Similarly, the establishment of Mini Hydel Projects and the solarization of Mosques and various government departments will also prove an important step in meeting the energy and power needs of the province.

